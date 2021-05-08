MCI vs CHE Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester City vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs CHE Match at Etihad Stadium: In the highly-awaited Premier League battle on super Saturday, Manchester City will take on Chelsea in game-week 35 at the Etihad Stadium on May 8. The Premier League MCI vs CHE match will kick-start at 10 PM IST. The Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea could be seen as a dress rehearsal for their Champions League finals clash as both teams look to analyze their opponents in their Saturday night game before locking horns at the biggest stage in club football. Manchester City are in touching distance of yet another league title and will be intent on securing a victory in this fixture. The Cityzens stunned Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week and are virtually unstoppable in full flow. On the other hand, Chelsea have been a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel this season. The Blues will be eyeing a top-four finish in the Premier League. Chelsea booked a place in the UEFA Champions League final and are riding high on confidence at the moment.

MCI vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Reece James, Ruben Dias, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Mason Mount, Kevin De Bruyne (C), Christian Pulisic (VC)

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, Phil Foden

MCI vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Phil Foden.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz.

MCI vs CHE SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Willy Caballero, Edouard Mendy; Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Jorginho; Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud.

Manchester City (MCI): Ederson, Zack Steffen; Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte; Rodri, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

