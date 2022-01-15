MCI vs CHE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester City vs Chelsea Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MCI vs CHE: League leaders Manchester City against Chelsea and the north-London derby are two of the highlights of the Premier League in a weekend affected by the African Cup of Nations. Any slim hopes Chelsea have to getting back into the title race rest on them taking all three points from their visit to the Etihad Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side can take heart from their qualification for the Carabao Cup final during the week, but will be without Reece James, Andreas Christensen and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (who has Covid-19) for the game. Manchester City will be missing John Stones, while Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling are also doubts due to coronavirus.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 6 PM IST – January 15, Sunday in India.

MCI vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Romelu Lukaku, Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne Vice-captain: Joao Cancelo

Manchester City and Chelsea Line-up

Manchester City F.C.

Ederson (GK), Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Jesus, Foden

Chelsea F.C.

Kepa (GK), Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

