MCI vs CHE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MCI vs CHE. In the mega encounter on UEFA Champions League Final, Chelsea will lock horns against Manchester City on May 30. After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester City produced a stellar show in the second half by claiming the Premier League trophy and Carabao Cup. Manchester City now have a chance to end the season on the ultimate high with Champions League glory. City have not won a UCL trophy in their history and this might be the chance for them and Pep Guardiola also who won his last UCL with Barcelona a decade ago in 2011. It will not be an easy task for Citizens as they will clash against Chelsea who have played excellent football since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have a great chance to silence their critics by winning the biggest trophy in Europe. Manchester City and Chelsea Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MCI vs CHE, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester City and Chelsea, UEFA Champions League Final, Online Football Tips Manchester City and Chelsea, UEFA Champions League Final.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MCI vs CHE

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – May 30, Sunday in India.

MCI vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne (C), N’Golo Kante (VC), Mason Mount

Strikers: Timo Werner, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden

Manchester City and Chelsea Probable Line-up

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez

Chelsea: Thibaut Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner

