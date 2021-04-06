Dream11 Team Tips

MCI vs DOR, Fantasy Football Prediction Champions League: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today’s Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Match at Etihad Stadium 12:30 AM IST April 7 Wednesday: Also Read - Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming Champions League in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RM vs LIV Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV App, JIO TV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten in India

Manchester City will host a formidable Dortmund in the first leg of the ongoing UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s City walks into the match as overwhelming favourites following their convincing win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Also Read - ALB vs MCC Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Milan 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Albano vs Milan Cricket Club Match 8 at Milan Cricket Ground 7:00 PM IST April 6 Tuesday

Dortmund on the other hand did not have it easy against Sevilla. Also Read - RM vs LIV Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Football Prediction UEFA Champions League 2021 Quarter-Final 1st Leg: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Real Madrid vs Liverpool Match at 12:30 AM IST April 7 Wednesday

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team Prediction Champions League 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Champions League match, Manchester City vs Dortmund Dream11 Team Player List, MCI Dream11 Team Player List, DOR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League, Online Football Tips – Champions League, Football Tips And Predictions – MCI vs DOR Champions League

The Champions League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of the Champions League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will start at 12:30 AM IST – April 7.

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

MCI vs DOR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels

Midfielders: Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Thomas Delaney, Thorgan Hazard

Strikers: Sergio Aguero, Erling Braut Haaland

Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ferrán Torres

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Bürki, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mats Hummels, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can , Erling Haaland, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho

SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson , Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Eric García, Luke Mbete, Ilkay Gündogan, Olexandr Zinchenko, Rodri , Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho , Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Ferrán Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap

Borussia Dortmund (DOR): Roman Burki, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehlagel, Marwin Hitz, Achrat hakimi, Lukaz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji, Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Nico Schulz, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazzard, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Giov Anni Reyna, Mario Gotze, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Tobias Raschl, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCI Dream11 Team/ DOR Dream11 Team/ Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Team/ Manchester City Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Prediction Champions League 2021/ Online Football Tips and more.