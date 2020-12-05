MCI vs FUL Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester City vs Fulham Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs FUL Match at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will take on Fulham the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, December 5. The Premier League MCI vs FUL match will kick-start at 8:30 PM IST. Manchester City host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium with both sides having had morale-boosting wins. City endured a patchy campaign until now, with the Cityzens struggling to put together a consistent run of wins. As per their recent form, with the team having won just two out of its last five league encounters. Pep Guardiola's men are placed 11th in the Premier League standings, with 15 points from nine games. Fulham's return to the Premier League has been anything but easy, with the London club languishing in 17th place, just out of the relegation zone. Just like their opponents, Fulham has won just two out of their last five league encounters and have picked up seven points from 10 games this season. Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham will start at 8:30 PM IST – December 5.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester City.

MCI vs FUL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Ola Aina, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Ademola Lookman, Kevin De Bruyne

Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Ivan Cavaleiro, Gabriel Jesus

MCI vs FUL Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo Hernandez, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Fulham: Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Bobby Reid, Ivan Cavaleiro, Ademola Lookman.

MCI vs FUL SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Aké, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferrán Torres, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Eric García.

Fulham (FUL): Alphonse Areola, Marek Rodak, Fabri, Kenny Tete, Michael Hector, Denis Odoi, Joachim Andersen, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Joe Bryan, Terence Kongolo, Antonee Robinson, Ola Aina, Kevin McDonald, Neeskens Kebano, Tom Cairney, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ivan Cavaleiro, Mario Lemina, Maxime Le Marchand, Harrison Reed, Jean Michaël Seri, Josh Onomah, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Tyrese Francois, Fabio, Stefan Johansen, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman, Aboubakar Kamara.

