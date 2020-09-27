Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester City vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match MCI vs LEI Match at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will take on Leicester City in game week three at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, September 27. The Premier League MCI vs LEI match will kick-start at 9.30 PM IST. City, who played their first match in game week 2, overcame Wolverhampton Wolves 3-1. They take on a Leicester side, who have won their first two matches of the league season. Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is expected to be fit despite needing treatment following a heavy challenge during the League Cup. Defender Aymeric Laporte is unavailable due to COVID-19 regulations, while Nicolas Otamendi is also among those sidelined. For Leicester, Wilfried Ndidi needs surgery on a groin injury and will be out for up to 12 weeks as Ricardo Pereira remains out. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - TOT vs NEW Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Football Match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 6.30 PM IST Sunday September 27

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City will start at 9.30 PM IST – September 27. Also Read - DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Jharkhand T20 League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils T20 Match at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 1.30 PM IST Sunday September 27

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Man City. Also Read - WBA vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's West Bromwich Albion vs Chelsea Football Match at The Hawthorns 10 PM IST Saturday, September 26

MCI vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Evans, Castagne; Tielemans, De Bruyne (C); Barnes, Foden, Sterling; Vardy (VC).

MCI vs LEI Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne; Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; James Justin, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne; Nampalys Mendy; Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy.

MCI vs LEI SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Arijanet Muric, Fernandinho, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Nicolas Otamendi, Joao Cancelo, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Eric Garcia, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo Hernandez, Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.

Leicester City (LEI): Kasper Schmeichel, Eldin Jakupovic, Danny Ward, Jonny Evans, Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Ryan Bennett, Ben Chilwell, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Ayoze Perez, Marc Albrighton, Adrien-Silva, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Bartosz Kapustka, Demarai Gray, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, Matty James, Islam Slimani, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Fousseni Diabate.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCI Dream11 Team/ LEI Dream11 Team/ Manchester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Leicester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.