Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Manchester City vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs LIV Match at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most-exciting battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will take on Liverpool the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, November 8. The Premier League MCI vs LIV match will kick-start at 10 PM IST. The upcoming Premier League game will see a face-off between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp when Manchester City will meet Liverpool. Manchester City, in their last premier league outing, faced Sheffield United and won the match with a 1-0 scoreline. City are on the 10th position in the league standings with 11 points next to their name. On the other hand, Liverpool played West Ham in their previous Premier League outing. The Reds managed to extend their winning streak by winning the game 2-1. They are leading the points table with 16 points

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool will start at 10 PM IST – November 8.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester City.

MCI vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Ederson (GK); Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson; Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Diogo Jota, Georginio Wijnaldum; Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah.

MCI vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane.

MCI vs LIV SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

