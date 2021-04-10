MCI vs LU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester City vs Leeds United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs LU Match at Etihad Stadium: In another thrilling battle of Premier League, Manchester City will take on Leeds United in game week 31 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, April 10. The Premier League MCI vs LU match will kick-start at 5 PM IST. Manchester City would look to take one step closer to the title with a win over Leeds United. Pep Guardiola's men are freshly coming off a victory in the Champions League over Borussia Dortmund. The Citizens are 14 points clear at the top of Manchester United at second place. A win in this fixture would almost seal another Premier League title for Manchester City. Leeds United, on the other hand, have had a good season as they have managed to surpass the expectations so far. Marcelo Bielsa's men are 11th in the league, level on the points with 10th placed Arsenal. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United will start at 5 PM IST – April 10.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Man City.

MCI vs LU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: I Meslier

Defenders: K Walker, R Dias, L Ayling

Midfielders: B Silva, I Gundogan (VC), S Dallas, Raphinha

Strikers: R Sterling (C), P Bamford, G Jesus

MCI vs LU Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres.

Leeds United: Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Kalvin Phillips, Ezgjan Alioski, Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Raphinha, Patrick Bamford.

Manchester City (MCI) – Key Players

Zack Steffen

Aymeric Laporte

Eric García

Benjamin Mendy

Kyle Walker

Leeds United (LU) – Key Players

Illan Meslier

Liam Cooper

Pascal Struijk

Kalvin Phillips

Ezgjan Alioski

MCI vs LU SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson , Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Eric García, Luke Mbete, Ilkay Gündogan, Olexandr Zinchenko, Rodri , Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho , Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Ferrán Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap.

Leeds United (LU): Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo, Ian Carlo Poveda, Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Allen, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Harrison, Hélder Costa, Ezgjan Alioski, Pablo Hernández, Tyler Roberts, Jamie Shackleton, Ouasim Bouy, Adam Forshaw, Liam McCarron, Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Leif Davis, Gaetano Berardi, Cody Drameh, Kiko Casilla, Illan Meslier, Elia Caprile.

