Manchester City vs Lyon Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2019-20 Quarterfinal 4 – Football Tips For Today's Match MCI vs LYN at Estadio Jose Alvalade: In another exciting UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarterfinal encounter on super Saturday, Manchester City will square off against Lyon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade – August 16 in India. The UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN match will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST. Pep Guardiola's men will be thriving in confidence after beating Real Madrid home and away to make it to the final eight. After not being able to reclaim the Premier League title, Manchester City will be eager to go the distance for the very first time in their club's history. Meanwhile, for Lyon, they stunned Italian heavyweights Juventus by edging pas them on away goals. Football fans can expect yet another cracker of a game. Here is the Dream11 Prediction MCI vs LYN for the football match ahead. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Champions League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Manchester City and Lyon will start at 12.30 AM IST – August 16 in India.

Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Anthony Lopes

Defenders – Leo Dubois, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Denayer

Midfielders – Houssem Aouar, Kevin De Bruyne (C), Guimaraes

Forwards – Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez (VC), Dembele

MCI vs LYN Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Oleksandr Zinchenko, João Cancelo, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Joachim Andersen, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart, Bruno Guimarães, Maxwel Cornet, Léo Dubois, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele.

MCI vs LYN SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero.

Lyon (LYN): Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães.

