MCI vs MOB Dream11 Tips And Prediction Champions League

Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs MOB at Etihad Stadium: In another highly-awaited battle of Champions League on terrific Tuesday, Manchester City will host Borussia Monchengladbach in a big-ticket encounter at the Etihad Stadium on March 17 in India. The Champions League 2021 MCI vs MOB will kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Monchengladbach belongs to Group -B. MOB holds the second position within the league standings of Group-B, with 8 points in their account. So far, they have played six matches in Group Stages, during which they won twp, tied two and lost two games. The entire goals for the team are 16 and against the team are 9. City, on the other hand, currently occupy the numero uno position in the league standings of Group C, with 16 points in their account. They played total of six matches in league stages, out of which they won five and played a draw in the remaining tie. the entire goals for the team are 13 and against the team is one. The Champions League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of the Champions League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach will start at 1:30 AM IST – March 17.

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

MCI vs MOB My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Nico Elvedi, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyn (C), Ilkay Gundogan (VC), Florian Neuhau, Riyad Mahrez

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero, Alassane Plea

MCI vs MOB Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ferrán Torres.

Borussia Monchengladbach: Yann Sommer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Hannes Wolf, Florian Neuhaus, Christoph Kramer, Alassane Pléa, Jonas Hofmann, Patrick Herrmann.

MCI vs MOB SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson , Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Olexandr Zinchenko, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Eric García, Luke Mbete, Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho , Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Claudio Gomes, Adrian Bernabe, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Ferrán Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Liam Delap.

Borussia Monchengladbach (MOB): Yann Sommer, Tobias Sippel, Max Grün, Jan Olschowsky, Joe Scally, Michael Lang, Mamadou Doucouré, Louis Beyer, Oscar Wendt, Stefan Lainer, Tony Jantschke, Ramy Bensebaini, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Kaan Kurt, Andreas Poulsen, Christoph Kramer, Denis Zakaria, Hannes Wolf, Lars Stindl, Valentino Lazaro, László Bénes, Jonas Hofmann, Torben Müsel, Famana Quizera, Florian Neuhaus, Rocco Reitz, Patrick Herrmann, Marcus Thuram, Alassane Pléa, Ibrahima Traoré, Julio Villalba, Breel Embolo.

