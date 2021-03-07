MCI vs MUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester City vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs MUN Match at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Premier League 2021, Manchester City will take on Manchester United the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening, March 7. The Premier League MCI vs MUN match will kick-start at 10 PM IST. Pep Guardiola's men have been in sublime form, and are comfortably occupying the top spot with 59 points on board. They've gone on to win 18 games in all competitions and are marching their way towards another Premier League title. On the other hand, West Ham Untied, are at the fourth position and have pleasantly surprised the Premier League through positive performances and results over the course of the season. With 45 points on board, former Manchester United manager David Moyes will be eyeing another upset, after getting the better of Tottenham Hotspur recently. Nevertheless, we can expect a cracker of a contest. Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United will start at 10 PM IST – March 7.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester City.

MCI vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (C), Anthony Martial (VC)

MCI vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Riyadh Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester United: Dean Henderson; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Manchester City (MCI) – Key Players

Ederson

Aymeric Laporte

Rúben Dias

João Cancelo

Kyle Walker

Manchester United (MUN) – Key Players

Dean Henderson

Harry Maguire

Eric Bailly

Luke Shaw

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

MCI vs MUN SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Aké, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferrán Torres, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Eric García.

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan Bishop, David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Fred , Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Ethan Galbraith, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire.

