MCI vs NEW Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MCI vs NEW. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Manchester City will lock horns against Newcastle United on December 27. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have played inconsistent football this season and missing the services of Sergio Aguero badly, as he has been recovering from his injury. City are currently eight on the points table with just six wins in 13 games. While Newcastle are on 12th spot with five wins in 13 matches. Both teams will aim to jump higher on the points table with the win. Meanwhile, City will also miss Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus as the duo has been tested COVID-19 positive. Manchester City vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MCI vs NEW, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Newcastle United, Premier League. Also Read - Robert Lewandowski Reveals He Wanted to Join Manchester United

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MCI vs NEW

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 01:30 AM IST – December 27 in India. Also Read - Mohamed Salah 'Unhappy' And Premier League Champions Liverpool May Sell Him

MCI vs NEW My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Ederson Moraes Also Read - Manchester United Thrash Leeds United 6-2 as Scott McTominay Creates Premier League History

Defenders – Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Federico Fernandez

Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne (VC), Isaac Hayden, Miguel Almiron, Raheem Sterling

Forwards – Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero (C), Callum Wilson

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Probable Line-up

Manchester City probable line-up: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero

Newcastle United probable line-up: Karl Darlow; Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie; Joelinton, Callum Wilson

Check Dream11 Prediction / MCI Dream11 Team / NEW Dream11 Team / Manchester City Dream 11 Team / Newcastle United Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.