MCI vs NOR Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester City vs Norwich City Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MCI vs NOR. In another exciting encounter of the Premier League, Manchester City will lock horns against Norwich City on August 21. Manchester City will look to get back to their best after losing their opening match of the season to Tottenham Hotspur. The Citizens lost the first match 0-1 as Pep Guardiola's team failed to convert chances in front of the goal. Jack Grealish has been impressive in City's jersey since his arrival and Guardiola will expect him to continue his show. While Norwich City will also look to display their best football against the defending champions.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MCI vs NOR

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 7:30 pm IST – August 21, Saturday, in India.

MCI vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ben Gibson, John Stones, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish (C), Billy Gilmour

Strikers: Riyad Mahrez, Teemu Pukki, Raheem Sterling (VC)

MCI vs NOR Probable XIs

Manchester City: Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Norwich City: Tim Krul (GK), Dimitrios Giannoulis, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons, Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour, Pierre Lees-Melou, Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki.

