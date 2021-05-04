MCI vs PSG Dream11 Tips And Prediction Champions League

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Champions League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs PSG Match at Etihad Stadium: In another thrilling battle of UEFA Champions League, Manchester City will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the semifinal at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, May 5. The Champions League MCI vs PSG match will kick-start at 12:30 AM IST. Manchester City made a memorable comeback against the Ligue 1 giants in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez nullified Marquinho's header and helped Pep Guardiola's team register a 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes in the first leg. PSG had plenty of chances and were dominant in the first half but failed to convert them. Although Pep Guardiola's men will be favored to go through, one can never discount the likes of Neymar and PSG.

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League match between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain will start at 12:30 AM IST – May 5.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Man City.

MCI vs PSG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Abdou Diallo, Ruben Dias, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Angel Di Maria, Riyad Mahrez

Strikers: Neymar (C), Phil Foden, Mauro Icardi (VC)

MCI vs PSG Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden.

Paris Saint-Germain: Keylor Navas, Alessandro Florenzi, Abdou Diallo, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Neymar, Mauro Icardi.

Manchester City (MCI) – Key Players

Kylian Mbappe

Neymar Jr

Marco Verratti

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) – Key Players

Kevin de Bruyne

Ikay Gundogan

Phil Foden

MCI vs PSG SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Zack Steffen, J Trafford, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Mendy, Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, P Sandler, Eric Garcia, A Bernabe, L Mbete, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ferran Torres, Fernandinho, F Nmecha, T Doyle, C Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, L Delap.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, A Letellier, Y Saidani, D Franchi, M Randriamamy, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kurzawa, Kimpembe, Diallo, Kehrer, M Bakker, C Dagba, Juan Bernat, T Pembele, Angel Di Maria, Julian Draxler, Rafael Alcantara, Pablo Sarabia, Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Danilo, Paredes, Gueye, K Ruiz-Atil, N Bitumazala, X Simmons, M Kapo, A Kamara, I Gharbi, E Michut, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Moise-Kean, Mauro Icardi, K Nagera, A Fressange.

