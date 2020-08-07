Dream11 Team Prediction

MCI vs RM CL 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Man City vs Real Madrid Today’s Football Match, Predicted XIs at Etihad Stadium 12.30 AM IST August 8: Also Read - UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Streaming Details: Full Schedule For Group Stage, Time in India (IST) And Where to Watch

Manchester City hosts Real Madrid in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 as the biggest club football competition finally resumes after the COVID-19 break. Real Madrid holds the second position in the league standings under Group A, with 11 points. So far, they have played six matches, in which they have won three matches, tied two matches, and lost one match. Also Read - UEFA Europa League 2020, Round of 16 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online in India, Full Schedule, TV Timings, Fixtures And All You Need to Know

On the other hand, Man City has is at the numero uno position in the league standings under Group C, with 14 points. So far, they have played six matches, in which they have won four matches and tied two matches. Also Read - Juventus' Paulo Dybala Voted Serie A's MVP Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

It promises to be a mouthwatering clash as both sides feature big names.

Kick-Off Time: The Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16 match between Man City vs Real Madrid will start at 12.30 AM IST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Courtois; Laporte, Militao, Carvajal; R. Mahrez, R. Hernandez, De Bruyne, Kroos, Valverde; Benzema, Sterling

Predicted Starting XIs

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Fernandinho, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, D. Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Claudio Bravo, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Eric Garcia, Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Rodrigo Hernandez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero

Real Madrid (RM): Diego Altube, Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCI Dream11 Team/ RM Dream11 Team/ Man City Dream11 Team/ Real Madrid Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.