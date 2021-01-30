MCI vs SHF Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester City vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs SHF Match at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most-exciting battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will take on Sheffield United the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, January 30. The Premier League MCI vs SHF match will kick-start at 8:30 PM IST. Manchester City occupying the top spot with 41 points under their belt. Pep Guardiola's men have so far played 19 matches, in which they have won 12 matches, tied five matches and lost two. On the other hand, Sheffield United have been strong on the again and are high on momentum after registering a giant win over Manchester United. Nevertheless, they've a much bigger activity forward, as Manchester City look extra cohesive and astute as a unit. Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United will start at 8:30 PM IST – January 30.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester City.

MCI vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Ok Walker, Chris Basham

Midfielders: P Foden, R Mahrez, I Gundogan (VC), J Lundstram

Forwards: Raheem Sterling (C), David McGoldrick

MCI vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson Moraes, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, Kean Bryan, Chris Basham, John Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, David McGoldrick, Oliver Burke, Kean Bryan, John Egan, Zak Brunt, Jack Rodwell.

MCI vs SHF – Recent Form

Manchester City: W W W W W

Sheffield United: L L W L W

MCI vs SHF SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Aké, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferrán Torres, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Eric García.

Sheffield United (SHF): Rhian Brewster, Lys Mousset, Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp, Antwoine Hackford, Ethan Ampadu, Sander Berge, John Lundstram, George Baldock, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Oliver Burke, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Iliman Ndiaye, John Egan, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Jack O’Connell, Phil Jagielka, Max Lowe, Jack Robinson, Jack Rodwell, Kean Bryan, Aaron Ramsdale, Michael Verrips, Wes Foderingham, Simon Moore, Jake Eastwood.

