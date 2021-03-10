MCI vs SOU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester City vs Southampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match MCI vs SOU Match at Etihad Stadium: In an exciting Premier League battle on Wednesday late night, Manchester City will take on Southampton the Etihad Stadium, March 10. The Premier League MCI vs SOU match will kick-start at 11:30 PM IST. The hosts City will look to put behind their 2-0 loss against Manchester United last week and will start afresh against Southampton. City are currently at the top of the Premier League points table as they hold a massive 11-point lead and are prime contenders to lift the trophy again in May. Pep Guardiola’s men will walk into the match itching to bounce back to winning ways after they saw their 21-game winning streak getting halted by United. Southampton, on the other hand, had contrasting results so far in the league. The Saints registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Sheffield United in their last Premier League outing. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men will be happy with their performance as their win against the Blades saw them end their four-game winless run. Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users. Also Read - ALQ vs AA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips Saudi Arabian League: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Al Qadsia SC vs Al Ain FC at Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium 8.30 PM IST March 10 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton will start at 11:30 PM IST – March 10. Also Read - BAK vs MIN Dream11 Team Suggestions And Predictions ECS T10 - Barcelona: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For Bangladesh Kings vs Minhaj Match 115 at Montjuic Olympic Ground 9:00 PM IST March 10 Wednesday

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester City. Also Read - BD-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series Match 10: Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium at 7 PM IST March 10 Wednesday

MCI vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ruben Dias

Midfielders: Phil Foden (C), Takumi Minamino, Ilkay Gundogan, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Che Adams (VC)

MCI vs SOU Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus.

Southampton: Fraser Forster; Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Takumi Minamino, James Ward-Prowse, Ibrahima Diallo, Stuart Armstrong; Che Adams, Nathan Tella.

Manchester City (MCI) – Key Players

Ilkay Gundogan

Raheem Sterling

Riyad Mahrez

Southampton (SOU) – Key Players

Danny Ings

James Ward-Prowse

Che Adams

MCI vs SOU SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Aké, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferrán Torres, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Eric García.

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Harry Lewis, Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo, Jan Bednarek, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong, Yan Valery, William Smallbone, Kayne Ramsay, Theo Walcott, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella, Jake Vokins, Daniel N’Lundulu.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCI Dream11 Team/ SOU Dream11 Team/ Manchester City Dream11 Team Prediction/ Southampton Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.