MCI vs SOU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester City vs Southampton Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MCI vs SOU. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Manchester City will lock horns against Southampton on September 18. The English Premier League football is back as Southampton and Manchester City will face each other in the high-octane on Saturday. Manchester City will look to prove their supremacy over Southampton after a dominating start to the season. Manchester City have a bright chance to go top of table if they managed to beat their opposition today. Southampton and Manchester City Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MCI vs SOU, Dream 11 Team Player List, Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Southampton and Manchester City, Premier League, Online Football Tips Southampton and Manchester City, Premier League.Also Read - LIV vs CRY Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on September 18, Saturday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MCI vs SOU

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST – September 18, Saturday in India. Also Read - BHB vs MTI Dream11 Team Prediction BYJU’s Assam T20 Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Barak Bravehearts vs Manas Tigers at Judges Field, Guwahati, 9:00 AM IST September 18

MCI vs SOU Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Also Read - NEW vs LU Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Newcastle vs Leeds United on September 18, Saturday

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Jack Stephens, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne (C), James Ward-Prowse

Strikers: Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish (VC), Nathan Tella

MCI vs SOU Probable Line-Ups

Manchester City Predicted line-up: Ederson Morales (GK), Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres

Southampton Predicted line-up: Alex McCarthy (GK), Valentino Livramento, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse

Check Dream11 Prediction / MCI Dream11 Team / SOU Dream11 Team/ Manchester City Dream 11 Team / Southampton Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.