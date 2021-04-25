MCI vs TOT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester City vs Tottenham Carabao Cup – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MCI vs TOT. In the mega encounter on Carabao Cup, Tottenham will lock horns against Manchester City on April 25. After an inconsistent start to the season, Manchester City have gained momentum and are at the verge of winning multiple trophies and the first win in contention for them is Carabao Cup. City have been a dominant force in 2021 and a Tottenham will play under pressure against him in the mega finale. Manchester City and Tottenham Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MCI vs TOT, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester City and Tottenham, Carabao Cup, Online Football Tips Manchester City and Tottenham, Carabao Cup. Also Read - MCI vs TOT Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on February 13, Saturday

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MCI vs TOT

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 07:45 PM IST – April 25 in India. Also Read - Football: Manchester City Beat Manchester United To Reach Carabao Cup Final

MCI vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson Also Read - EVE vs MUN Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Carabao Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Everton vs Manchester United on December 24, Thursday

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Serge Aurier, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Philip Foden (C) , Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva

Strikers: Gabriel Jesus, Son Heung-Min (VC)

Manchester City and Tottenham Probable Line-up

Manchester City: Ederson (GK); Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (GK); Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks; Dele Alli, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale; Lucas Moura

Check Dream11 Prediction / MCI Dream11 Team / TOT Dream11 Team/ Tottenham Dream 11 Team / Manchester City Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.