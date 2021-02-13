MCI vs TOT Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match MCI vs TOT. In the mega encounter on Premier League, Manchester City will lock horns against Tottenham Hotspur on February 7. Manchester City have played dominant football this season as they have won their last 15 games. They are currently at the top spot on the Premier League points table. While, Tottenham Hotspur who started the season with some strong performances have struggled in the league in past few games. Tottenham Hotspur are currently at the eighth spot on the league table. Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MCI vs TOT, Dream 11 Team Player List, Manchester City Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for MCI vs TOT

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11.00 PM IST – February 13 in India.

MCI vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders- Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld

Midfielders- Ilkay Gundogan (C), Phil Foden, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele

Forwards- Harry Kane (VC), Heung-min Son

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Probable Line-up

Manchester City probable line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up: Hugo Lloris; Ben Davies, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Matt Doherty; Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Heung-min Son, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura; Harry Kane

