MCI vs WBA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester City vs West Bromwich Albion Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs WBA Match at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most-exciting battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will take on West Bromwich Albion the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening, December 16. The Premier League MCI vs WBA match will kick-start at 1:30 AM IST. Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 39 games winnings -35 and losing four, they will be up against newly-promoted sides at home and will look to continue this streak. Pep Guardiola, however, will have two absences in Eric Garcia and Olkesandr Zinchenko while Sergio Aguero is doubtful. Meanwhile, for West Bromwich Albion, Hal Robson-Kanu and Connor Townsend are out while Matheus Pereira is suspended for a previous red card. The Baggies, on the other hand, are at the 19th position in the table with only one win coming against 20th placed Sheffield United. Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion will start at 1:30 AM IST – December 16.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester City.

MCI vs WBA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Ajayi, Stones, Cancelo

Midfielders: Sawyers, Diangana, De Bruyne (C), Rodri, Gundogan

Forwards: Robinson, Sterling (VC)

MCI vs WBA Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

West Bromwich Albion: Sam Johnstone, Semi Ajayi, Branislav Ivanovic, Dara O’Shea, Darnell Furlong, Conor Gallagher, Romaine Sawyers, Filip Krovinovic, Matt Philips, Grady Diangana, Karlan Grant.

MCI vs WBA SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Aké, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferrán Torres, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Eric García.

West Bromwich Albion (WBA): Sam Johnstone, Jonathan Bond, David Button, Darnell Furlong, Kieran Gibbs, Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Branislav Ivanovic, Cedric Kipre, Dara O’Shea, Hal Robson-Kanu, Jake Livermore, Matthew Phillips, Grady Diangana, Matheus Pereira, Filip Krovinovic, Conor Gallagher, Romaine Sawyers, Lee Peltier, Sam Field, Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson, Kamil Grosicki, Charlie Austin, Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards.

