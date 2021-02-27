MCI vs WHU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Manchester City vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match MCI vs WHU Match at Etihad Stadium: In one of the most exciting battles of Premier League 2020-21, Manchester City will take on West Ham United the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening, February 27. The Premier League MCI vs WHU match will kick-start at 6 PM IST. Pep Guardiola's men have been in sublime form, and are comfortably occupying the top spot with 59 points on board. They've gone on to win 18 games in all competitions and are marching their way towards another Premier League title. On the other hand, West Ham United, are at the fourth position and have pleasantly surprised the Premier League through positive performances and results over the course of the season. With 45 points on board, former Manchester United manager David Moyes will be eyeing another upset, after getting the better of Tottenham Hotspur recently. Nevertheless, we can expect a cracker of a contest.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United will start at 6 PM IST – February 27.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester City.

MCI vs WHU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: L Fabianski

Defenders: R Dias, O Zinchenko, J Cancelo, J Stones, A Cresswell

Midfielders: I Gundogan (C), Kevin De Bruyne (VC), Declan Rice

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Michail Antonio

MCI vs WHU Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City: Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ferrán Torres.

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna , Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Said Benrahma, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen.

Manchester City (MCI) – Key Players

Ilkay Gundogan

Raheem Sterling

Phil Foden

West Ham United (WHU) – Key Players

Tomas Soucek

Michail Antonio

Jarrod Bowen

MCI vs WHU SQUADS

Manchester City (MCI): Zack Steffen, Ederson Moraes, Scott Carson, James Trafford, Kyle Walker, Rúben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Benjamin Mendy, João Cancelo, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathan Aké, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gündogan, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ferrán Torres, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Felix Nmecha, Tommy Doyle, Cole Palmer, Adrian Bernabe, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Riyad Mahrez, Liam Delap, Eric García.

West Ham United (WHU): Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Gonçalo Cardoso, Ajibola Alese, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Conor Coventry, Emmanuel Longelo, Said Benrahma, Robert Snodgrass, Jarrod Bowen, Sebastian Haller, Ben Johnson.

