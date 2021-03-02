Dream11 Team Prediction

MCI vs WOL, Fantasy Tips Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Football Match at Etihad Stadium 1:30 AM IST March 3 Wednesday:

The Man City have been having a dream run across competitions and they would like to make it 21 straight wins when they host a struggling Wolverhampton side at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's City will also aim for a fifteenth consecutive win in the Premier League which will take them 15 points clear of Manchester United in the Premier League standings.

Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Premier League 2021, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2021, Online Football Prediction – MCI vs WOL Premier League 2021, Fantasy Playing Tips – Manchester City vs Wolverhampton

Premier League Live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online Live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton will start at 1:30 AM IST – March 3.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester City.

MCI vs WOL My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Adama Traore, Ruben Neves

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Pedro Neto, Gabriel Jesus

Likely 11

Manchester City: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne; Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Jonny, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Nelson Semedo; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

