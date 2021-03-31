MCI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Tips And Prediction Women Champions League

Manchester City Women vs FC Barcelona Women Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Women Champions League 2021 – Football Tips For Today's Match MCI-W vs BAR-W at Academy Stadium: In a mouth-watering encounter of UEFA Women Champions League 2021 on Wednesday night, Manchester City Women will square off against FC Barcelona Women at the Academy Stadium – March 31 in India. The UEFA Women Champions League MCI-W vs BAR-W match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST. Manchester City Women suffered their first defeat in a long-time during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against FC Barcelona. The game was expected to be a close encounter but the English outfit failed to live up to their expectations and could not recreate their Champions League form which saw them record a massive 8-0 aggregate against Fiorentina Women in their Round of 16.

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Women Champions League match between FC Barcelona Women and Manchester City Women will start at 8.30 PM IST – March 31 in India.

Venue: Academy Stadium.

MCI-W vs BAR-W – Recent Form

Manchester City Women: W W W W W

FC Barcelona Women: W W W W W

MCI-W vs BAR-W My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Sandra Paños

Defenders – M. Torrejon, L. Bronze, M. Leon

Midfielders – S. Mewis, A. Putellas, C. Weir, M. Caldentey

Strikers – A. Oshoala, E. White (VC), J. Hermoso (C)

MCI-W vs BAR-W Predicted Playing XIs

Manchester City Women: Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood, Abby Dahlkemper, Georgia Stanway, Esme Morgan, Sam Mewis, Caroline Weir, Keira Walsh, Ellen White, Chloe Kelly, Lauren Hemp.

FC Barcelona Women: Sandra Paños, Catalina Coll, Gemma Font, Laia García, Andreas Pereira, Jennifer Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey, Caroline Graham Hansen, Asisat Oshoala, Andrea Falcón, Giovana Queiroz.

MCI-W vs BAR-W SQUADS

Manchester City Women (MCI-W): Karen Bardsley, Ellie Roebuck, Karina Benameur, Khiara Keating, Aoife Mannion, Demi Stokes, Gemma Bonner, Megan Campbell, Steph Houghton, Janine Beckie, Abby Dahlkemper, Esme Morgan, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Anna Phillips, Laura Coombs, Tyler Toland, Jessica Park, Caroline Weir, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis, Keira Walsh, Ravening, Millie Davies, Chloe Kelly, Georgia Stanway, Lauren Hemp, Ellen White.

FC Barcelona Women (BAR-W): Sandra Paños, Catalina Coll, Gemma Font, Laia García, Meritxell Muñoz, Laia Codina, Mapi León, Melanie Serrano Pérez, Marta Torrejón, Leila Ouahabi, Ana Maria Crnogorevic, Jana Fernández, Ariadna Mingueza, Emma Ramírez, Vicky Losada, Kheira Hamraoui, Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmati, Andreas Pereira, Jennifer Hermoso, Mariona Caldentey, Caroline Graham Hansen, Asisat Oshoala, Andrea Falcón, Lieke Martens, Bruna Vilamala, Giovana Queiroz.

