Dream11 Prediction – Indo International Premier Kabaddi League

IIPKL is the newest addition for kabaddi lovers. We are already at the midway stage in the tournament and it is the big two teams locking horns against each other. Mumbai Che Raje will take on Telugu Bulls. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two teams. Both teams are studded with stars and fans are certainly in for a super clash. Bulls will have to be watchful while defending against star raiders, Kambhir Dhanda and Susha Apposo Vagare.

MCR vs TLB Dream11 Prediction

Probable Playing 7

Mumbai Che Raje

Defenders: Diljeet Singh Chavan and Ravi Deshwal

All-Rounders: Rashid Shaikh and Shashank Wankhede

Raiders: Susha Apposo Vagare and Karmbir Dhanda

Telugu Bulls

Defenders: Harvinder Singh, Abhinandan Kumar and Pramod

All-Rounders: Vishal Nain and Nageshwar Singh

Raiders: Ch Manoj Kumar and Anil K Patil

Dream11: Karmbir Dhanda, Suhas Apposo Vagare, Nageshwar Singh, Rashid Shaikh, Abhinandan Kumar, Diljeet Singh Chavan, Ravi Deshwal

Matchday 2 didn’t go in our favour but the boys fought well!

Watch the highlights of our match against Diler Delhi. #MumbaiCheRaje #Kabaddi #KhelBadlegahttps://t.co/l8re72kNww — Mumbai Che Raje Official (@MumbaiCheRaje) May 19, 2019

Squads

Mumbai Che Raje

Shashank Wankhede, Vijay Singh Savner, Mohit Narwal, Manish, Surender, R Nagaraju, Ravi, Mahesh S Timmapur, Suhas Apposo Vagare, Rashid Maula, Maniveera Kantha, Karmbir Dhanda, Kiran M, Saurabh Kumar, Diljeet Singh Chavan, Rohit Kumar, Yogesh Ramesh Navale, A Arul

Telugu Bulls

Harvinder Singh, Nageshwar Singh, Abhishek HS, Vivek Prabhakar Bhoite, Pavan Puttu, Pramod, Praveen Kumar, Amrit Pal Singh, Sagar Avinash Kale, Love Kumar, Rahul Mawne, Vishal Nain, Vikash Choudary, Avnish, Anil K Patil, Abhinandan Kumar, Vinay H, Prakesh Ramappa

Match Details

Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, Match 16 Mumbai Che Raje Vs Telegu Bulls

Date And Time: 20th May, Monday- 8:00pm

MCR vs TLB Kabaddi Live Streaming

Television: DD Sports

Television: Star Sports 1, 2, Select HD 1, Hindi/HD