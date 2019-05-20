Dream11 Prediction – Indo International Premier Kabaddi League
IIPKL is the newest addition for kabaddi lovers. We are already at the midway stage in the tournament and it is the big two teams locking horns against each other. Mumbai Che Raje will take on Telugu Bulls. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two teams. Both teams are studded with stars and fans are certainly in for a super clash. Bulls will have to be watchful while defending against star raiders, Kambhir Dhanda and Susha Apposo Vagare.
MCR vs TLB Dream11 Prediction
Probable Playing 7
Mumbai Che Raje
Defenders: Diljeet Singh Chavan and Ravi Deshwal
All-Rounders: Rashid Shaikh and Shashank Wankhede
Raiders: Susha Apposo Vagare and Karmbir Dhanda
Telugu Bulls
Defenders: Harvinder Singh, Abhinandan Kumar and Pramod
All-Rounders: Vishal Nain and Nageshwar Singh
Raiders: Ch Manoj Kumar and Anil K Patil
Dream11: Karmbir Dhanda, Suhas Apposo Vagare, Nageshwar Singh, Rashid Shaikh, Abhinandan Kumar, Diljeet Singh Chavan, Ravi Deshwal
Squads
Mumbai Che Raje
Shashank Wankhede, Vijay Singh Savner, Mohit Narwal, Manish, Surender, R Nagaraju, Ravi, Mahesh S Timmapur, Suhas Apposo Vagare, Rashid Maula, Maniveera Kantha, Karmbir Dhanda, Kiran M, Saurabh Kumar, Diljeet Singh Chavan, Rohit Kumar, Yogesh Ramesh Navale, A Arul
Telugu Bulls
Harvinder Singh, Nageshwar Singh, Abhishek HS, Vivek Prabhakar Bhoite, Pavan Puttu, Pramod, Praveen Kumar, Amrit Pal Singh, Sagar Avinash Kale, Love Kumar, Rahul Mawne, Vishal Nain, Vikash Choudary, Avnish, Anil K Patil, Abhinandan Kumar, Vinay H, Prakesh Ramappa
Match Details
Indo International Premier Kabaddi League, Match 16 Mumbai Che Raje Vs Telegu Bulls
Date And Time: 20th May, Monday- 8:00pm
MCR vs TLB Kabaddi Live Streaming
Television: DD Sports
Television: Star Sports 1, 2, Select HD 1, Hindi/HD