Home

Sports

‘Me and Mahi Are Not Close Friends’, Yuvraj Singh Sheds Light On Relationship With MS Dhoni

‘Me and Mahi Are Not Close Friends’, Yuvraj Singh Sheds Light On Relationship With MS Dhoni

Both Yuvraj and Dhoni were integral part of the last two World Cup wins of India back in 2007 and 2011. The latter was the captain and the former ended up as the Player of the Tournament.

'Me and Mahi Are Not Close Friends', Yuvraj Singh Sheds Light On Relationship With MS Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder and legendary cricketer, Yuvraj Singh has broken his silence on relationship with MS Dhoni amid all the past rifts that made the rounds surrounding them.

Trending Now

Both Yuvraj and Dhoni were integral part of the last two World Cup wins of India back in 2007 and 2011. The latter was the captain and the former ended up as the Player of the Tournament.

You may like to read

Recently in TRS Clips, podcast, Yuvraj revealed that him and Dhoni are not best of friends and are friends because of the cricket they’ve played together through out the years.

“Me and Mahi are not close friends. We were friends because of cricket, we played together. Mahi’s lifestyle was very different from me, so we were never close friends, we were only friends because of cricket. When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100% to our country. In that, he was captain, I was vice-captain. When I came into the team, I was 4 years junior. When you are captain and vice-captain, there will be decision differences.

He also said that there were times, he disagreed with Dhoni’s decisions and there were moments he supported him. The southpaw further added that the wicket-keeper batter gave him a clear idea of what was his future like just before the ICC World Cup 2019 in England/Wales.

“Sometimes he made decisions I didn’t like, sometimes I made decisions he didn’t like. That happens in every team. When I was at the end of my career, when I wasn’t getting the right picture about my career, I asked him for advice. He was the guy who told me that the selection committee is not looking you right now. I was like, at least I got to know the real picture. This is just before 2019 World Cup. That is the reality,” he said. From the MS Dhoni movie, we all saw a clear picture of how Dhoni went out to bat instead of Yuvi after Virat Kohli was sent back to the pavilion due to Muttiah Muralitharan. Reacting to that incident, he said that some things are more important than friendships and as professionals, we always wish for the best. “In the World Cup final (2011), it was decided if Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) gets out, I’ll go, if Virat gets out, Dhoni goes. That thing is more important than friendship. We were hardcore professionals. I wish him well, I know he wishes me well”, Yuvraj said. “He is retired, I am retired. When we meet, we meet like friends only not like ‘I don’t want to get to know you’. We shot an ad together too, and had fun talking about our past days,” the former India batter further added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.