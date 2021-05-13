ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Micoud Eagles vs Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s ME vs MRS at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In the first semifinal of Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Mon Repos Stars will lock horns with the Micoud Eagles at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast ME vs MRS match will start at 9 PM IST – May 13. Both teams hold strong positions in the St Lucia T10 Blast points table. Micoud Eagles have played more games, which has helped them to gain the no. 1 position on the league table. In seven matches which they have played so far, Eagles have managed to win six of them. On the other hand, Mon Repos Stars have played only four matches, winning three of them. The winner of this game will book a place straight into the finals of this competition. Here is the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and ME vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ME vs MRS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, ME vs MRS Probable XIs Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Micoud Eagles vs Mon Repos Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast. Also Read - BRD vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Prague: Captain, Vice-captain - Brno Raiders vs Bohemian CC, Playing 11s For Today's T10 Match 37 at Vinor Ground at 12:30 PM IST May 13 Thursday

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Micoud Eagles and Mon Repos Stars will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 13. Also Read - CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Chelsea vs Arsenal, Fantasy Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match at Stamford Bridge 12:45 AM IST May 13 Thursday

Time: 9 PM IST. Also Read - INT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Inter Milan vs AS Roma, Fantasy Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Football Match at San Siro Stadium 12:15 PM IST May 13 Thursday

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

ME vs MRS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Garvin Serieux

Batsmen – Craig Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Christian Charlery, Shervin Charles

All-rounders – Murlan Sammy (C), Sadrack Descartes (VC), Kuston Jules

Bowlers – Tarrique Edward, Lanse Sammy, Dichege Henry

ME vs MRS Probable Playing XIs

Micoud Eagles: Darren Sammy (C), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles (WK), Garvin Serieux, Murlan Sammy, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Lanse Sammy, Micheal Charlery, Daren Sammy Jr, Tarrique Edward.

Mon Repos Stars: Kevin Augustin (C), Christian Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Keon Gaston, Jamal Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Dichege Henry, Kurnan Henry.

ME vs MRS Squads

Micoud Eagles: Daren Sammy (C), Darren Sammy Jr, Ryon Charles, Winnel Felix, Egbert Henery, Tarrique Edward, Zavier Bideau, Mervin Wells, Ted Mathurin, Earvin Frederick, Kern Xavier, Michael Charlery, Erwin Lubin, Kuston Jules, Travis Gifford, Karon Maximin, Lanse Sammy, Bernard Calix, Brendon Bicar, Garvin Serieux Sr, Murlan Sammy, Garvery Mitchell, Ryan Langillier, Shervin Charles (WK), Shem Paul and Garvin Serieux Jr.

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery, Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin (C), Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes and Craig Emmanuel.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ME Dream11 Team/ MRS Dream11 Team/ Micoud Eagles Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – St. Lucia T10 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.