Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Mechelen Eagles CC vs Beveren CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Belgium 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MECC vs BCC at The Belgian Oval, Gent: In the fifth and final match of the opening day of ECS T10- Belgium tournament, another exciting cricketing battle awaits us as Mechelen Eagles Cricket Club will take on Beveren CC at the The Belgian Oval, Gent. The ECS T10- Belgium MECC vs BCC match will begin at 8.30 PM IST – August 15. The former will have a tough first day in the league as they will have to take the field for back to back games on Saturday. After opening their campaign against HCC, they come out in search of an emphatic win against Beveren Cricket Club. On the other hand, BCC will come out in their opening match for the ongoing tournament. And, the cricketing fans should get ready for another competitive affair.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Belgium 2020 match toss between Mechelen Eagles CC and Beveren CC will take place at 8.15 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: The Belgian Oval, Gent.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Zazai Kamran (VC)

Batsmen: S Otmanzai, A Karim (C), N Zazai, E Usmanzai (C)

All-Rounders: Y Mohammed, Saran Tenjinder, Khurram Cheema

Bowlers: D. Angar, M. Amanullah, A. Maiwand

MECC vs BCC Probable Playing XIs

Mechelen Eagles CC: Zazai Kamran (wk), Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Yar Mohammed, Muhammed Ismail, Dileep Singh, Khurram Cheema, Deen Islam, Ikramullah Naser, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Abu Syed.

Beveren CC: Muhammad Zubair (wk), Zahid Mahmood, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Abul Farhad, Javed Iqbal, Sazib Bhuiyan, Ravindra Singh Bist, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Haris Hassan, Imran ul-Haq.

MECC vs BCC Squads

Mechelen Eagles CC: Khurram Cheema, Muhammed Ismail, Ehsanullah Usmanzai, Ikramullah Naser, Deen Islam, Yar Mohammed, Saran Tejinder, Malikzai Amanullah, Abdulrahimzai Idres, Abdul Rahim, Abdulrahimzai Maiwand, Shah Newaz, Zazai Kamran, Shakirullah Khogyani, Abu Syed, Mujeeb Khan, and Deleep Singh.

Beveren CC (BCC): Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Nabeel, Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Imran ul-Haq, Pratap R Jagtap, Muhammad Usman, G M Hasanat, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Rajan Sharma, Ali Waqar, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Sardar Khan, Arif Javed, Saurabh Kakaria, Haris Hassan.

