Meer Harjinder Kaur, changes colour of CWG medal with…

India's Harjinder Kaur gestures after completing her final attempt in the women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Harjinder won the silver medal in the event. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

India’s medal winning spree in weightlifting at the on-going 2026 Commonwealth Games does not seem to stop as Punjab-born weightlifter Harjinder Kaur won the nation’s 7th medal in the discipline by winning a silver medal in the women’s 69kg category. She produced an excellent performance to deliver her personal best in both snatch and clean and jerk.

It was one of the finest performances from the 29-year-old, who had won a bronze medal in the higher 71kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She now joins the likes of Mirabai Chanu, Gyaneshwari Yadav and Bindyarani Devi among others to win a medal in weightlifting in the 2026 edition at Glasgow.

Harjinder has made tremendous progress over the last four years or so and her performance in this Commonwealth Games is a perfect example of that. The Punjabi rewrote her personal best across snatch, clean and jerk and total.

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The 29-year-old kicked things off in the best possible way as she remained flawless in the snatch competition, getting green signals in all of her three attempts. Harjinder Kaur started the proceedings with an easy 96kg lift before lifting 99 and 101 in the next two attempts, which also helped her rewrite the CWG record.

It gave her much needed confidence ahead of the clean and jerk competition, where she first lifted 120kg easily before bettering the Games mark with successful attempts of 123kg and 126kg. Harjinder went on to raise a total of 227kg, making it her personal best and landing a silver medal.

Harjinder’s performance could have also helped her finish first but eventual gold medallist from Canada – Charlotte Simoneau – stood in her way. Simoneau, 20, broke the CWG record in every category, lifting 108kg in snatch and 132kg in clean and jerk to finish with a combined lift of 240kg, finishing 13kgs ahead of Harjinder Kaur.

Harjinder Kaur, who started her career as a raider in Kabaddi, trains at the NSNIS base in Patiala and competes in the 69kg and 71kg categories. At the international level, the 29-year-old has won a silver in the Senior Commonwealth Championships (2021), bronze at the 2022 CWG and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships (2025).

Power, passion, and a podium finish!🥈🇮🇳 Congratulations to Harjinder Kaur on winning the Silver Medal in Women's 69kg Weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026.#Cheer4Bharat #CWG2026 pic.twitter.com/ddvWylkP9L — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 28, 2026

Most recently, Harjinder finished third in 69kg snatch at the Senior Asian Weightlifting Championships earlier this year

Her silver in CWG 2026 means that Indian weightlifters have now collected seven medals at the Games — one gold, five silver and one bronze.

CWG 2026 updated medal tally