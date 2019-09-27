Another Slinga has come to the limelight, that too from Sri Lanka! Not so long ago, Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga hung up his boots and now, surprisingly, there is another young fast bowler who has burst into the scene and from the same country. He has a similar ’round-arm’ action like Lasith and is potent. Named Matheesha Pathirana, he is all of 17 and has taken Sri Lankan cricket by storm in his debut itself. Playing for Trinity College, the 17-year-old picked six wickets for seven runs to rattle the opposition.

He has a lethal yorker and a slower delivery in his arsenal that can deceive most batsman.

Here is a footage of his recent spell during the college match:

Trinity College Kandy produces another Slinga !! 17 Year old Matheesha Pathirana took 6 wickets for 7 Runs on his debut game for Trinity !! #lka pic.twitter.com/q5hrI0Gl68 — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 26, 2019

He could soon be spotted by the selectors and fast-tracked in the scheme of things. His unique round-arm bowling action got him picked for the U-19 Lankan squad for a Provencial tournament.

He is not the only cricketer who has modelled his action around the former Sri Lankan great, Lasith Malinga. Malinga has inspired many aspiring cricketers in his country to take to bowling as Imran Khan did for an entire generation of fast bowlers in Pakistan.