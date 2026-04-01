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Meet Ashok Sharma, little known pacer from Rajasthan to Gujarat Titans star overnight, he bowls...

Meet Ashok Sharma, little known pacer from Rajasthan to Gujarat Titans star overnight, he bowls…

Meet star Gujarat Titans player Ashok Sharma, who performs brilliantly vs PBKS in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Meet GT star pacer Ashok Sharma

The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, where PBKS successfully defeated their opponents by 3 wickets and registered their maiden victory in the first match of the season.

Ashok Sharma’s brilliant bowling performance against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026

However, during the match, a star player and Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma performed brilliantly throughout the match. The fans couldn’t keep their eyes off him as she showcased his potential and skills. Against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, he surprised the fans with his bowling speed and different variations.

Ashok Sharma’s family background

Ashok Sharma was born on June 17, 2002. Ashok comes from Rampura Village near Jaipur. His father, Nathulal, is a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. His parents wanted him to study and get a government job. Meanwhile, his elder brother, Akshay, recognized his talent. His brother’s dream was also to become a cricketer, but he gave up cricket, so Ashok could fulfill his dream.

Major setback in Ashok Sharma’s life

After that, Ashok Sharma’s father enrolled him in Jaipur’s Aravali Cricket Academy. However, after long daily traveling, he decided to live in the academy’s hostel. During the COVID-19 pandemic, his coach, Vivek Yadav, passed away, which was a major blow to him. However, he persisted and continued to thrive.

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How Ashok Sharma makes his way to the IPL?

Speaking about his performance in domestic cricket, he performed brilliantly and made his way to the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was a net bowler for the Rajasthan Royals. However, he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022, but couldn’t play. After that, he signed with the Gujarat Titans.

Key players for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Let’s talk about the match, the players who played a vital role for Punjab Kings against Gujarat Titans, star Indian player and one of the finest spinners of all time, Yuzvendra Chahal, delivered a brilliant bowling performance as he took two important wickets of Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, young talent Vijaykumar Vyshak shook up Gujarat Titans’ innings by taking three crucial wickets for 34 runs and helping his side to win by three wickets.

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