Meet Asmita Dey: The Tripura Judoka who ended India’s wait for Commonwealth Games Judo Gold in Glasgow

Despite trailing early, Asmita never lost confidence and produced one of the finest performances of her career when it mattered the most

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India's Asmita Dey celebrates with her gold medal during the medal presentation ceremony for the women's 48kg judo event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Asmita Dey made history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after becoming the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the event. The 23-year-old from Tripura fought back brilliantly to defeat Canada’s Heidi Quach in the women’s 48kg final and script a landmark moment for Indian judo.

Judo has been part of the Commonwealth Games since the 1990 edition in Auckland, and although Indian athletes have won several medals over the years, none had managed to stand on top of the podium until Asmita’s remarkable victory in Glasgow.

The final did not begin well for the Indian judoka. Asmita found herself trailing early after conceding a yuko and then receiving a penalty, allowing Quach to take control of the contest. With the Canadian holding the advantage, Asmita had to fight her way back into the bout.

India’s daughter creates golden history! 🇮🇳🥇 Asmita Dey scripted history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 by becoming the first Indian judoka to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, clinching the top honour in the women’s 48 kg category. This remarkable… pic.twitter.com/VT26D8Xtdo — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 1, 2026

The Indian responded strongly by increasing the intensity of her attacks and putting her opponent under pressure. Her efforts paid off as she levelled the scores at 1-1 shortly after the halfway stage of the four-minute contest.

Also Read: India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal tally of Indian contingent ahead of action on August 1

Both judokas continued to battle hard during the remaining regulation time, but neither could land the decisive score. With the contest still tied, the gold medal match moved into the Golden Score period, where the first scoring move would decide the winner.

Asmita held her nerve during the sudden-death contest. She launched a decisive attack at the right moment and earned another yuko, sealing a famous victory and becoming India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games judo champion.

The gold medal was a reward for Asmita’s determination and composure. Despite trailing early, she never lost confidence and produced one of the finest performances of her career when it mattered the most.

𝐀𝐒𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐀 𝐃𝐄𝐘 𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! 🇮🇳🥇 Becomes the FIRST-EVER Indian JUDOKA (male or female) to win a Commonwealth Games GOLD medal! Defeats Heidi Quach in 48kg Final. #Glasgow2026 #Glasgow2026withIAS pic.twitter.com/Ux3mQQ8Jf3 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2026

“I have worked so hard for this. Before this medal, I was unable to sleep in India. I used to stay awake thinking about the fights. Even if my body was tired, I was not able to sleep. I used to feel restless and then wake up for training at 5.30,” Asmita said after winning the Gold medal.

Who is Asmita Dey?

Asmita hails from Belonia in South Tripura and trains at the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Bhopal. Born on March 22, 2003, she comes from a humble family and is the daughter of a bicycle mechanic. She initially competed in athletics before taking up judo in 2015 and later joined the Sports Authority of India’s NCOE in Bhopal.

Before winning Commonwealth Games gold, Asmita had already built an impressive record. She won gold at the 2025 African Open in Casablanca, claimed the 2023 Junior Asia Cup title, won silver at the 2023 Asian Open in Kuwait City, bronze at the 2024 Commonwealth Judo Championships and finished fifth at the 2026 Senior Asian Judo Championships.