Meet Harsh Singh – India’s first-ever male Judoka to win Commonwealth Games Gold in Judo at Glasgow

Harsh's calm approach and tactical discipline helped him secure India's second judo gold medal of the day after Asmita Dey's top spot finish

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India's Harsh Singh celebrates with his gold medal during the medal presentation ceremony for the men's 60kg judo event at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Harsh Singh engraved his name in Indian judo history after becoming the country’s first-ever male judoka to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal. The 23-year-old produced a disciplined display to upset Australia’s Joshua Katz in the men’s 60kg final and claim the biggest title of his career on Friday.

In what is his debut appearance at the Commonwealth Games, Harsh showed confidence and maturity against one of the most experienced judokas in the field. Katz entered the final as the favourite, having represented Australia at the Olympic Games and won several Oceania Championships and Australian national titles.

He had also claimed a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The gold medal contest remained evenly balanced for most of the four-minute bout, with neither judoka able to find a breakthrough. Harsh stayed patient, defended well and waited for the right opportunity.

With just 41 seconds left on the clock, the Indian made his move. He executed a clean waza-ari, earning the decisive score of the contest. From there, Harsh held his nerve and defended strongly until the final buzzer to complete a famous victory.

The result was one of the biggest upsets of the judo competition. Harsh never looked overawed despite facing a far more experienced opponent. His calm approach and tactical discipline helped him secure India’s second judo gold medal of the day.

Also Read: India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal tally of Indian contingent ahead of action on August 1

The victory also carried extra significance considering Katz’s strong judo background. Both his parents were former judokas, while his father had served as Australia’s national judo coach at previous Olympic Games. Harsh, however, remained focused on his own game and delivered a performance that will be remembered as a landmark moment for Indian judo.

Harsh Singh’s background

Harsh Singh was born on May 24, 2003, represents Delhi, and trains at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Bellary. He has established himself as one of India’s leading judokas in the men’s under-60kg category through consistent performances in national competitions and selection trials. He has also represented India regularly on the IJF World Tour.

Before his Commonwealth Games triumph, Harsh finished seventh at the 2026 Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam and represented India at the 2026 Senior Asian Championships, 2026 Tashkent Grand Slam, 2025 Tokyo Grand Slam, and 2025 Hong Kong Asian Open. These performances helped him gain valuable international experience before winning gold in Glasgow.