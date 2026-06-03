Meet 'Indian' footballer Tahsin Jamshed who is set to become first-ever to achieve THIS at the FIFA World Cup 2026

Meet Kerala-born footballer Tahsin Jamshed who is set to represent Qatar at the FIFA World Cup 2026

The 19-year-old's journey began when he entered Qatar's Aspire Football academy which shaped him into the player he is today. The teenager, who plays as an attacking midfielder, made waves when he made it to the Qatari U-16 team before moving to the country's biggest football club Al Duhail

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File photo of Tahsin Jamshid. (Credits: Special arrangement)

India might not be fielding its national team at this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 but the nation will have a surprising representation in the Qatari national side. It may sound unbelievable and bizarre but it’s the absolute truth.

19-year-old Kerala-born Tahsin Jamshid will become the first Indian passport holder one to do so after he was named in Qatar’s 26-man squad for this year’s expanded FIFA World Cup, which starts in 9 days’ time. A total of 48 teams – 16 more than the previous editions – will take part in what is going to be the biggest sporting spectacle of the year.

Also Read: ‘Z’ becomes exclusive partner of FIFA in India, set to broadcast World Cup 2026, Women’s World Cup 2027 and World Cup 2027

From June 12 onwards, we will get to witness the world’s very best locking horns against each other for the coveted world title. While some nations and players will be making their debut in the competition, a handful of names will be making their record 6th appearance.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Mexico’s Guillermo Ochoa and Croatia’s Luka Modric are among those.

Scotland, Turkiye, Czechia, Iraq, New Zealand, South Africa and Norway are among those nations who will return at the world stage after decades of absence, meaning this World Cup edition will be the most exciting one ever.

Ahead of the tournament, Indian fans were also welcomed with a surprising news when Kerala’s Tahsin Jamshid got picked to represent Qatar at the quadrennial event. The Kannur-born 19-year-old was given the nod by head coach Julen Lopetegui and we might as well can see Jamshid playing one of the matches.

Qatar has been drawn alongside co-hosts Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Switzerland in Group B with the previous edition’s hosts taking on the Swiss team in their opener on Sunday, June 14.

Who is Tahsin Jamshid?

Born in Doha to Kerala parents, Tahsin was raised in Qatar with his father Jamshid passing on the passion of football to him at a very young age. Tahsin’s father himself used to be a footballer and he even represented the sub-junior state team back in 1986.

Tahsin holds the Qatari mission passport other than the Indian one. The mission passport is one such special document that allows foreign nationals to represent Qatar in major sporting competitions. Although the document does not give Tahsin all the rights that other citizens get, it is enough to make his dream come true.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: New rules set to be implemented for the first-ever 48-team competition this summer, check FULL list

The 19-year-old’s journey began when he entered Qatar’s Aspire Football academy which shaped him into the player he is today. The teenager, who plays as an attacking midfielder, made waves when he made it to the Qatari U-16 team before moving to the country’s biggest football club Al Duhail for further development.

He also played a match against India’s U-17 team back in 2023 before falling under the spotlight with his impressive performances at the AFC U-20 Asian Cup in China last year. He made his senior debut for Qatar in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Afghanistan.

As far as his playing style is concerned, Tahsin’s father claimed that the 19-year-old is a prolific dribbler who is capable of operating on either sides of the wings and can also play as a striker if needed. “Tahsin’s biggest strength is that he can play on both wings and can also be used as a striker. He has an extraordinary dribbling ability and is aggressive inside the box.” – Tahsin’s father Jamshid said.

Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage matches

June 14 vs Switzerland at the Levi’s Stadium

June 19 vs Canada at the BC Place Stadium

June 25 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Lumen Field Stadium

Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad

Goalkeepers: Salah Zakaria, Mahmoud Abunada, Meshaal Barsham.

Defenders: Hashmi Hussein, Ayoub Alawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Pedro Miguel, Issa Laaye, Lucas Mendes, Sultan Al-Brake, Homam Al-Amin.

Midfielders: Mohammed Al-Manai, Jassem Jaber, Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathi, Abdulaziz Hatem, Assim Madibo.

Forwards: Tahseen Mohammed, Edmilson Junior, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif, Mohammed Muntari, Youssef Abdulrazzaq, Ahmed Alaa, Hassan Al-Haydos, Ahmed Al-Janahi.