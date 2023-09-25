Home

Meet Mazel Paris Alegado – Philippines’ Nine-Year-Old Kid Who Is Making Headlines At Asian Games 2023

Mazel Paris Alegado is the youngest member in the five-member Philippines' skateboarding team at the Asian Games 2023.

Mazel Paris Alegado in action at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. (Image: X)

Hangzhou: Mazel Paris Alegado should have been in primary school at this moment but the nine-year-old from the Philippines is instead making headlines after qualifying for the women’s skateboarding park event at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 on Monday. Youngest from her country at this year’s continental showpiece, Alegado finished seventh during the qualification round with a best score of 56.96 points to make it to the eight-member finale at the Qiantang Roller Sports Centre.

She scored 44.86 points in her first run. But an improved show in her second run saw her score 56.96 points. With 78.06 points, Japan’s Hinano Kusaki topped qualification. China’s Mao Jiasi (77.06) and Japan’s Mei Sugawara (75.33) finished second and third in qualification.

Alegado, who is based in the United States, is a part of Philippines’ five-team skateboarding team. It also includes Margielyn Didal, who is trying to defend her women’s street crown title on Tuesday. The team also has Jericho Jojit Francisco (men’s park) and Renzo Mark Feliciano and Motic Panugalinog (men’s street).

“I’m so excited that I was able to skate in the Asian Games!” The youngest member of Team Philippines, 9-year-old skateboarder Mazel Paris Alegado, finished 7th in the women’s park final. #Hangzhou #AsianGames #Skate #Skateboarding #HangzhouAsianGames @WorldSkate_news… pic.twitter.com/Cf17MSYl8v — 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) September 25, 2023

How Skateboarding Happened To Mazel Paris Alegado?

Alegado, who celebrated her ninth birthday in March, took up the sport after taking inspiration from her brother while they were on vacation at a cousin’s house. “And I was like, ‘Can I try? Can I try?’” she said. “And I got on the board and just loved it,” she told reporters.

She also spoke about her excitement of performing at the Asian Games. “I was so excited because I was about to skate the Asian Games — and I just did, so it was so fun!,” Alegado said. However, she said her brother left doing skates.

“No because he was like, ‘Oh dang, she’s better than me now’, so he stopped,” said the youngster when asked about her brother.

