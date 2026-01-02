  • Home
Meet Mustafizur Rahman, who dragged Shah Rukh Khan and KKR into big trouble ahead of IPL 2026 after…, his net worth is…

KKR faces backlash after signing Mustafizur Rahman, sparking controversy ahead of IPL 2026, criticism and questions around his net worth.

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are facing controversy after acquiring Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026. His signing has sparked questions on social media and in cricket circles amid recent violent incidents against religious minorities in Bangladesh. This has led to a heated debate surrounding KKR’s decision.

KKR’s Big Bid and the Controversy

In the IPL mini-auction, a fierce bidding war ensued between Chennai Super Kings and KKR for Mustafizur Rahman. Starting with a base price of ₹2 crore, KKR ultimately secured the bowler for ₹9.20 crore, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history.

A Proven Performer

Mustafizur Rahman has taken 158 wickets in 126 international T20 matches with an economy rate of 7.20. He also boasts 65 wickets in 60 IPL matches, leaving no doubt about his effectiveness.

A Mixed IPL Journey

After making his IPL debut and winning the title with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, Mustafizur went on to play for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Chennai Super Kings. Released by CSK in 2024, he re-entered the auction, where KKR placed a significant bid for him.

BCCI’s Stance and Other Bangladeshi Players

According to media reports, the BCCI has clarified that there is no ban on Bangladeshi players. However, players like Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, and Rakibul Hasan went unsold at the auction.  However, his total net worth is estimated to be approximately INR 11 crore which will change significantly after this year IPL.

Story Highlights

  1. KKR bought Mustafizur Rahman for ₹9.20 crore
  2. He became the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history
  3. His selection was questioned due to violence in Bangladesh
  4. BCCI denied any ban on Bangladeshi players

