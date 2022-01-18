New Delhi: Born in Herat, the third-largest city in Afghanistan, Nadia Nadim and her family fled to Denmark when she was only 11 years old. Today she is possibly one of the most inspiring women athletes in the world. But all of that has come at a heavy price. The price of seeing her father killed by the Taliban in the year 2000 that had forced her and her family to relocate to Denmark.Also Read - Romelu Lukaku Deletes Twitter, Makes Change to Facebook Bio as Chelsea Row Escalates

Afghan-Danish football player Nadia didn’t let the worst do the worst to her but instead turned her life into an inspiration for others and is already considered the greatest Afghan female football player of all time. She picked up football after moving to Denmark and has represented the national team 99 times with over 200 goals to her name playing for PSG, Manchester City and her national team Denmark. Also Read - I-League Postponed for Six Weeks Due to Rising COVID-19 Calls

Football might be her first love but her love for languages can be a close second. She can speak 11 languages and is fluent in most of them. And that’s not all. After studying for five years alongside playing football, she is now a qualified doctor. Also Read - Premier League: Southampton v Newcastle Match Postponed Due to COVID-19

Feel the heartbeat 💗 pic.twitter.com/KP8CdbSmUy — Nadia Nadim (@nadia_nadim) January 18, 2022

Nadia was ranked No 20 by Forbes in their “Most Powerful Women in International Sports” list and a year before that she became the first ever Danish female football to represent Nike.

The 33-year-old is said to be one of the best paid female footballers right now and had the opportunity to be the best-paid women footballer but she had rejected most of those offers saying that she doesn’t play for money and as a doctor she can earn far more in the future.