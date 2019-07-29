Be it life or cricket; change is the only constant! Cricket has advanced over the years and that is understandable, be it bowling actions or size of the grounds or the fielding aspect. Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga was well-known for his unique sling-action, an art which is hard to inculcate. Not just that, he used to bowl with that bizarre action and then hit yorkers at will. Hence he is Lasith Malinga, the legend! Recently, a young cricketer from Sri Lanka was spotted bowling with Malinga’s complicated action and he did a reasonably good job at that. The name of the young cricketer is Nuwan Thushara and is fondly referred to as Podi (small/little) Malinga. Not just his action but his thick eyebrows and hairstyle also resembles the great.

Here is his talked about bowling action:

“I used to bowl with a softball when a friend, who used to play competitive cricket took me to Colombo. There, I first played for Sinhalese Sports Club before moving on to Colombo Cricket Club. People say I must have copied Malinga but this action was how it has been since the start, as a boy,” Thushara was quoted as saying in Indian Express.

“People always said I should try to play leather-ball cricket but somehow I didn’t know how to go about it. Back at home, things aren’t that good as my father works as a helper in building houses,” Thushara added.

The budding cricketer has met Malinga who passed on a few tips to him. “I have been watching him for quite some time now. I’m teaching him now. He has a long way to go,” Malinga said earlier to the same media house.