Meet Omar Abdulkadir Artan, top referee from THIS nation who has been denied entry into United States for FIFA World Cup 2026

Somalian referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was going to create history by officiating at FIFA World Cup 2026, has been denied entry into United States.

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Somalia referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan. (Source: Instagram)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been mired in controversy even before the tournament could kick off with earnest on June 11 in Mexico City. Top FIFA referee from Somalia – Omar Abdulkadir Artan – who was set to officiate at the tournament has been denied into the United States and has been forced to return back to his country.

Artan was one of 52 referees set to officiate in FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Canada, Mexico and the United States in the June 11 to July 19 tournament. He would have become first Somali referee to officiate in the FIFA World Cup encounter.

Who is Omar Abdulkadir Artan?

Omar Abdulkadir Artan was born in Mogadishu in Somalia. He became the first referee from his country to officiate in a continental final – overseeing Egyptian side Pyramids FC’s 2024–25 CAF Champions League triumph over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in Cairo.

He had also taken charge in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). He is among three centre referees chosen from Africa and the sole representative from Sub-Saharan Africa to officiate at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Artan began his career by officiating in local Somali league matches before being included in list of FIFA international referees in 2018.

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Omar Abdulkadir Artan held a valid US entry visa

According to Xinhua news agency, Artan is reported to have had a valid US entry visa but according to Cisse Aden Abshir, an advisor to the Somali Ministry of Youth and Sports, he was denied entry by United States immigration officials from entering at Miami International Airport and has had to fly back to Istanbul, where he had been staying.

“Omar Artan is among Africa’s most respected referees and deserves the support of the entire football community,” Abshir was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

Fora da Copa do Mundo após ser barrado por imigração dos Estados Unidos, árbitro somali Omar Abdulkadir Artan se pronuncia: “Apesar das circunstâncias, estou de bom humor e focado nos próximos desafios da carreira. Eu quero agradecer à família do futebol pelas mensagens e… pic.twitter.com/XUBx60ZkYg — Planeta do Futebol (@futebol_info) June 9, 2026

“Denying him entry to the United States and preventing him from officiating scheduled matches harms not only him personally but also undermines football’s commitment to fairness, merit and the spirit of fair play,” he added.

Omar Artan arrived at Miami International Airport on a flight from Istanbul on Saturday but was barred from entering the country following a ‘routine’ inspection.

According to a report in ‘The Athletic’ website, US Customs Department in its statement stated, “Following inspection, the traveler, a referee for the FIFA World Cup, was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry. All travellers seeking entry into the United States, including athletes, coaches, and staff, are subject to CBP inspection and vetting. Admissibility determinations are made on a case-by-case basis using law enforcement, national security, and immigration information available at the time of inspection. CBP officers have the authority to question travelers, conduct inspections, and determine admissibility consistent with US law.”

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not give a specific reason for denying entry to Artan but Somalia is one of several countries on a travel ban list introduced by President Donald Trump’s administration.

World football’s governing body FIFA confirmed that Artan will miss the tournament. “Fifa can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the Fifa World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States,” FIFA statement read.

“Fifa is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan’s status will not be changed at present. In line with previous Fifa events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country,” the statement added.