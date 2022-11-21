Meet Pakistan’s Mystery Spinner Abrar Ahmed Picked For 3-Match Test Series vs England

Abrar is a leg-break spin bowler and has played 13 first-class test matches, 12 List A matches, and 17 T20 matches in his short stint in domestic cricket.

Meet Pakistan's Mystery Spinner Abrar Ahmed Picked For 3-Match Test Series vs England

New Delhi: The Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed who was picked by Pakistan Cricket Board for the upcoming three-match test series against England starting from December 1, 2022 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Abrar was named in the squad just because of his past domestic cricket records.

The spinner has scalped 43 wickets, including five-wicket hauls, Abrar has already won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in Pakistan by storm and has given England’s track record against leg-spin – it might turn out to be a great pick for the Test series. Abrar is a leg-break spin bowler and has played 13 first-class test matches, 12 List A matches, and 17 T20 matches in his short stint in domestic cricket.

☄️ 43 wickets including five five-wicket hauls in this #QeAT season Abrar Ahmed has been rewarded for his strong first-class performance with a maiden Test call-up 👏#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/13EfPHD1ph — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 21, 2022

With 112 wicket to his name (first-class, List A and T20 cricket included), Abrar plays for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy while he was a part of Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Abrar is in outstanding form this season, so it does make sense to make him available to (captain) Babar Azam so he can use the confidence and talent of this youngster in the upcoming series,” said chief selector Mohammad Wasim on the legs-spinners selection.