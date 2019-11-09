Garth Stirrat, who was the fourth umpire for the third New-Zealand T20I at Nelson, is a former porn star who was reportedly fired from his earlier golf job after the discovery of his ‘secret’ life.

Stirrat was in charge of the balls during the third T20I on November 5 and was the Chief Executive of the New Zealand Professional Golfers’ Association 10 years ago before being sacked.

The 51-year-old has also kept charge as the main umpire in women’s international matches.

The Kiwi featured in a graphic spread in a magazine, according to British Tabloid The Sun and filmed using a pseudo name Steve Parnell.

New Zealand cricketers reportedly knew of his history, sharing the same with their England counterparts.

England lost that fixture by 14 runs with New Zealand taking a 2-1 lead in the five match series.

However, on Friday, the tourists bounced back in dominating fashion with Dawid Malan hitting a maiden T20I century with captain Eoin Morgan blasting 41-ball 91 propelling them to a record 241/3 at McLean Park.

Matthew Parkinson then took 4/47 as New Zealand were bowled out for 165 in 16.5 overs with the series level at 2-all now.

The fifth and final match will be played on Sunday.