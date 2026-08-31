Meet Pushpa Rana: Himachal Pradesh-born raider who is set to lead Indian women’s Kabaddi team at 2026 Asian Games

The Himachal Pradesh-born, who primarily operates as a right raider, has been a mainstay in the Indian team for the past few years or so

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File photo of Pushpa Rana. (Credits: X)

Ahead of the upcoming 2026 Asian Games starting next month, the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India announced that Pushpa Rana will lead the Indian women’s Kabaddi team in the quadrennial event which will take place in the cities of Aichi and Nagoya in Japan. The Indians will look to defend their gold medal which they won three years ago in Hangzhou.

India has won three out of the four gold medals ever since women’s Kabaddi was first introduced at the Asian Games in 2010. Pushpa Rana was a part of the team which defeated Chinese Taipei to claim gold in the previous edition but this time around, the expectations and pressure will be even higher – all because of the fact that she has been handed the leadership role.

The Himachal Pradesh-born, who primarily operates as a right raider, has been a mainstay in the Indian team for the past few years or so. She is among the handful of senior players in the team and the AKFI has rewarded her efforts with the captaincy role, something she is extremely grateful of.

During an exclusive chat with Sportstar Hindu, Pushpa thanked the AKFI and assured that the team will work very hard in order to live up to all the expectations.

“I am thankful to all the office-bearers and members of the AKFI for giving me this responsibility. It is a proud moment for me, but at the same time, it is a big responsibility. The expectations of the country are associated with the team and we will work hard to live up to them. Our target is to win a gold medal for India,” Pushpa Rana told Sportstar.

Indian women's kabaddi team captain Pushpa Rana targets Asian Games gold. “I am thankful to all the office-bearers and members of the AKFI for giving me this responsibility. It is a proud moment for me, but at the same time, it is a big responsibility. The expectations of… pic.twitter.com/QRGIg2OQxH — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 31, 2026

Pushpa Rana is someone who carries immense experience playing in several big international events but she is leaving no stones unturned for her preparations for the continental games next month. She confirmed that the Indian team has been working very hard for the last five-six months, claiming that they are stressing on building their fitness and skills.

Special attention is also being given to handle pressure during high-octane knockout matches.

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“We have been working very hard in the camp for the last five to six months. We focus on fitness in the morning and work on skills and technique later. We are also preparing ourselves to handle the pressure of matches,” Pushpa added.

When it comes to India’s competition at the Asian Games, Pushpa Rana believes Iran and last edition’s runners-up Chinese Taipei are the best equipped to go for the gold medal. “Iran and Chinese Taipei are strong teams. At the international level, you cannot take any team lightly,” Pushpa Rana concluded.

Who is Pushpa Rana?

Born: Millah village, Himachal Pradesh.

Position: Right raider.

Achievements: Gold at Women’s kabaddi World Cup 2025 and 2022 Asian Games.

India’s squad

Jyoti Thakur, Nikita Hathwala, Pooja, Raj Rani, Pushpa Rana, Ritu Sheoran, Bhavna Devi, Sanju Devi, Manisha Kumari, Ritu Negi, Pinki Roy and Sonali Vishnu Shingate.

When will the 2026 Asian Games begin?

The 2026 Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya will start from September 19 onwards.