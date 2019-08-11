West Indies announced its squad for the first of the two-match test series against India on Saturday and off-spinning all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall has been drafted for his maiden Test call. At 140 kg, the six-foot-six-inch cricketer is set to become one of the heaviest and the tallest men to have ever played the game.

The 26-year-old came to limelight during a tour game against India where he troubled the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane with his off-spin and took five wickets. He has 2,224 runs and 260 wickets under his belt in 55 first-class matches.

After he made his debut for Leeward Islands in 2014, concerns were raised about his weight. Last year, efforts were taken by West Indies cricketer to make him lose weight. The chairman of selectors of Windies Cricket Courtney Browne had even set up a customized weight-loss programme in place for Cornwall. However, following this kind of programmes he failed a dope test and the substance that was found in his body was used to reduce his weight. From there on he stopped taking medicinal help for his weight.

Riding on a string of good performances over the months, he earned his maiden test call. “”Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time,” Robert Haynes, the head of Cricket West Indies’s interim selection panel, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Haynes further added, “We believe he can provide an attacking option to our bowling attack with his sharp turn and extra bounce. He can also lend a bit of depth to the batting, so we are looking forward to him coming into the squad and making a valuable contribution.”

The Test series between West Indies and India will start on August 22 in Antigua.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wicket-keeper), Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.