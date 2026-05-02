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Meet Ramakrishna Ghosh, CSK debutant in El Clasico return leg of IPL 2026 vs MI

Meet Ramakrishna Ghosh, CSK debutant in El Clasico return leg of IPL 2026 vs MI

Meet star player Ramakrishna Ghosh, who makes his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Ramakrishna Ghosh makes his debut for CSK against MI in IPL 2026

The match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is being played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This match is important for both teams as it will decide their journey in the upcoming games.

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians match no. 43 playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

For the evening game, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a big change in their playing XI against Mumbai Indians as they gave a chance to the young star, who is set to play his first Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Ramakrishna Ghosh made his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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The right-handed all-rounder was bought for his base price of ₹30 lakh in the mega auction. He will now look to make a strong impact in his debut match and prove his ability.

Chennai made a couple of changes to their playing XI. Ghosh came in to replace Gurjapneet Singh, while Prashant Veer was included in place of Akeal Hosein.

Despite being strong teams on paper, both sides have struggled this season. They are currently in the lower half of the points table.

Chennai Super Kings are in 7th place with 6 points from 8 matches, while Mumbai Indians are in 9th with just 4 points from their 8 games so far.

Earlier in the tournament, CSK beat MI easily by 101 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. Now, when Mumbai Indians travel to Chennai, CSK will be looking to win again and complete a double over their rivals.

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