Meet Rs 84000000 Delhi Capitals star player who will replace Jasprit Bumrah on India’s two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, name is…

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of two-Test series vs Sri Lanka starting on August 15 due to a knee injury.

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Delhi Capitals pacer Auqib Nabi has been called up for Indian Test squad. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that their lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka beginning at Galle on Auguest 15. Bumrah, who last played a Test match against South Africa in Guwahati back in November 2025, made his international comeback in the three-match ODI series against England last month before missing the final game due to knee injury.

The BCCI selection committee named Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Auqib Nabi as replacement of Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian Test squad. “Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as he has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England,” the BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Nabi was signed up by GMR Group and JSW Sports co-owned DC for Rs 8.4 crore at the IPL 2026 mini auction last year. But the 29-year-old failed to pick up a single wicket in the 5 matches that he played for DC in the IPL 2026 earlier this year.

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer has been called up to the Indian Test team on the basis of over 100 wickets that he has picked up in the last couple of seasons in Ranji Trophy tournament. Nabi snared 60 wickets in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 campaign to lift Jammu & Kashmir to their maiden title.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Auqib Nabi as Bumrah’s replacement. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team. Nabi claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 wickets in the 2025-26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. He was also part of the India A squad that toured Sri Lanka recently, where he claimed six wickets in two first-class matches,” the BCCI statement read.

Nabi has claimed 162 wickets in 43 matches in first-class cricket in his career at an amazing average of 18.63. He will join the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar in the pace bowling line-up for the Test tour of Sri Lanka.

The two-Test series against Sri Lanka is India’s first series in the World Test Championships 2025-27 calendar this year. They had earlier defeated Afghanistan by an innings in the one-off Test but it wasn’t a part of the WTC calendar.

After Shubman Gill’s side lost the two-Test series to reigning WTC champions South Africa 2-0 at home last year, they need to win 7 out of their remaining 9 Tests to stand a chance to reach the WTC 2025-27 final next year.

India’s updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.

(* Subject to fitness)