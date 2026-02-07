Home

Meet Shadley van Schalkwyk, shines as USA pacer dismantles India's batting in T20 World Cup 2026

Meet Shadley van Schalkwyk, the star USA pacer who dominated India's batting line-up in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Team India is playing their first match against Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2026. However, the Indian team is not in a good situation as they lost key players early in the powerplay. The reason behind that disaster is star USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk.

Meet USA star player Shadley van Schalkwyk

Meet USA star pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk, an all-rounder, born on August 05, 1988. The star cricketer has represented USA, Free State, Western Province, Diamond Eagles, Knights, Nelson Mandela Bay Stars, Samp Army, West Zone Blues, Seattle Thunderbolts, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Lumbini All Stars, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Prime Raiders Gladiators, Dallas All Stars, Chicago Patriots, California Golden Eagles teams in his career.

Shadley van Schalkwyk’s ODI career

Speaking about his career in ODIs, USA star player Shadley Van Schalkwyk has played 13 matches and sored 167 runs and took 17 wickets.

Shadley van Schalkwyk’s T20I career

On the other hand, in T20 Internationals, Shadley van Schalkwyk has played 14 matches and scored 167 runs only and took 15 wickets.

Shadley van Schalkwyk dismisses India’s key players

Let’s discuss his performance against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, the USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk gets the wickets of all the big fish of the team India.

The USA pacer Van Schalkwyk brutally dominated the Indian team in their first match of the tournament. The USA star dismissed Ishan Kishan (20), Tilak Varma (25) and Shivam Dube (0). His absolute brilliance comes as a headache for team India.

While bowling, he targetted Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan with a wide-off ball. Unfortunately, Kishan smashed the ball to mid-off and got caught by Milind Kumar for 20 runs off 16 balls with one four and two sixes.

On the other hand, he also got star Indian player Tilak Varma’s wicket. Tilak mistimes a pull shot and gets caught by skipper Monank Patel for 25 runs off 16 balls.

Van Schalkwyk also dismissed star Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube with a brilliant slower delivery. However, Dube made the same mistake as he also tried a pull-shot and ended up hanging his bat out.

