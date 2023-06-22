Home

Shayan Jahangir plays for USA and made his international debut last year. So far, Jahangir has played in 9 ODIs and scored a hundred.

Shayan Jahangir in action against Nepal in CWC Qualifier. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Following his maiden ODI international century for The United States, Shayan Jahangir set his eyes on playing the big franchise leagues around the globe and play against modern-day great Virat Kohli someday in the future.

Having made his international debut for USA last year in November, Jahangir got his maiden three figures in 50-over format in the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 against Nepal in a Group A clash in Zimbabwe.

“To play against Virat Kohli, that’s my ultimate goal. Play against him, and show there’s another batter on the block, waiting for the opportunities in all these big leagues,” Jahangir, who scored 100 off 79 balls, told ICC. However, his knock went in vain as USA lost to Nepal.

Shayan Jahangir remains unbeaten on 100 as Nepal bowl USA out 👊 📝: #NEPvUSA: https://t.co/djNSx9I9YE | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/zYAnQddRZq — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 20, 2023

USA, so far have lost both their matches in the ongoing tournament. They had lost to two-time champions West Indies in their tournament opener. USA need to finish their league stage in top three to qualify for Super Sixes round and need to win the remaining games to be in contention.

Who Is Shayan Jahangir?

A right-handed batter by trait, Jahangir is was born in Karachi in Pakistan and played for the U-19 national team along with the likes of Sami Islam, Imam-ul-Hussain Talat and others. In Pakistan domestic circuit, Jahangir plied for Pakistan International Airlines.

The 28-year-old also has Caribbean Premier League experience when he represented Barbados Tridents in the 2020 edition. Seeing no scope of making the Pakistan senior national team, Jahangir decided try his luck in USA.

Jahangir’s decision to move to USA proved right when he was named in USA’s 44-man squad for the training camp in Texas ahead of the Oman Tri-Series in 2021. One year later, Jahangir’s dream came true as he made his international debut for USA against Namibia in ODIs.

Overall, Jahangir has nine ODIs to his name with 235 runs that includes a hundred. He has also played four first-class, 15 List A and 1 T20 in which he scored 361 runs. He is yet to make his T20I debut for USA.

Post 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers, Jahangir will be seen donning the MI New York jersey in the inaugural Major Cricket League and will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan.

