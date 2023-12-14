Home

Meet Shoaib Bashir – Pakistan-Origin England Spinner Who Ignored Head Coach’s ‘Missed Call’ Before Maiden National Call-Up

Shoaib Bashir is a part of the England squad that will be touring India for the five-match Test series.

Shoaib Bashir has played six first-class matches so far for Somerset. (Image: SCC)

London: Shoaib Bashir became the talk of the town after the Pakistan-origin youngster found his name on the England senior team squad for the tour of India for a five-match Test series in February 2024. But would you believe, the 20-year-old ignored head coach Brendon McCullum’s ‘missed call’ initially thinking it could be ‘anyone random’.

A spinner by trait, Bashir plays for Somerset in English domestic cricket, and is just six first-class matches old. However, Bashir couldn’t even imagine in his wildest dream that the number belonged to former New Zealand skipper McCullum was calling him to give him some exciting news.

“I was like ‘Who is this? It could be anyone random’,” Bashir told ‘The Telegraph’. Bashir’s inclusion in the 16-member Test squad for the tour of India on Monday came as a surprise to everyone including the off-spinner himself. It wasn’t until McCullum reached out to him on WhatsApp that Bashir responded.

“I didn’t think it was someone winding me up, and I didn’t think much of it until it hit me. Then I was like, ‘Wow, it’s Baz’. Honestly, I can’t put it into words now, and it’s been two or three days. It’s just so special. I’m delighted to have an opportunity – it is crazy, crazy news,” he said.

England will play five Tests in India as part of their ICC World Test Championships cycle starting in Hyderabad on January 25. Looking forward to a gruelling sojourn to the subcontinent, Bashir is ready with his bag full of tricks. Apart from that, England will bank on his six foot four inch-tall frame and vast hands to help him generate bounce and bowl with control.

“I’ve got the off-spinner, the undercutter, a side-spinner and an arm ball. And I am working on a Carrom ball, too. So, I’ve got a few, and I think they would work quite nicely in India.” The 20-year-old has snared 10 wickets in his fledgling first-class career since making his professional debut in June for Somerset.

He was part of England Lions’ trip to the UAE, where he got to spend time with coaches and former players Graeme Swann and Andrew Flintoff. “Legends. Such good lads. You look at them and you’re reminiscing on these old thoughts of them taking poles, whacking the ball. It’s just unbelievable. To be working with them now is incredible,” Bashir said.

With Agency Inputs

