Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly who is all set to become Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) President, on Tuesday shared a picture with all men who are likely to hold respectable positions in the board.

In the picture, Ganguly can be seen with Jay Shah (set to become Secretary), Jayesh George (set to become BCCI Joint Secretary), Anurag Thakur and Arun Dhumal ( set to become Treasurer).

Ganguly shared the picture on Twitter and wrote: “The new team at @bcci…hopefully we can work well…Anurag Thakur thank you for seeing this through @ianuragthakur”.

The new team at. @bcci .. hopefully we can work well .. anurag thakur thank you for seeing this through ⁦@ianuragthakur⁩ pic.twitter.com/xvZyiczcGq — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 14, 2019

Ganguly on Monday had said that “it is a very important time in Indian cricket administration” after filing nomination for BCCI President.

“It is a very important time in the Indian cricket administration because of all that’s happened in the last three years. To be in a position where I can make a difference along with the team would be extremely satisfying. Hopefully, in the next few months we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket,” Ganguly had told reporters.

Ganguly, however, will be able to serve as BCCI President only until September 2020. He has been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as President. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.

When asked about the priorities after winning the BCCI elections, Ganguly said: “For me, my biggest focus will be first-class cricket. I have been very vocal on looking after first-class players especially the amount of time they give to cricket because that’s your base and strength. I have written many a time in the last three years that enumerations need to increase many folds so that is going to be my first priority.”

“As a team, we have a lot of things to do actually to get the administration in order. Administration involves a lot of things, to get the house in order, to get the office in order and most importantly cricket. Cricket on the filed has been brilliant as the team has played exceptionally well in the last couple of months after the World Cup semifinal exit,” he added.

The 47-year-old also talked about the conflict of interest which was the burning topic after Rahul’s Dravid’s appointment as the head of National Cricket Academy (NCA).

“Conflict is another issue which I feel really needs to be looked at it. Look at all the appointments which have happened in various forms — whether it’s National Cricket Academy (NCA), Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), and appointment of batting coach or fielding coach, there has been an issue with everything. So, that issue needs to be sorted and that is another serious issue in Indian cricket,” Ganguly said.

The BCCI elections are scheduled to be held on October 23 but with Ganguly being the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post of Indian cricket, he is set to be elected unopposed.