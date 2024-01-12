Home

Sports

Meet Yoshimi Yamashita – 37-Year-Old Japanese Who Is Set To Script History During IND Vs AUS AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match

Meet Yoshimi Yamashita – 37-Year-Old Japanese Who Is Set To Script History During IND Vs AUS AFC Asian Cup 2024 Match

Yoshimi Yamashita is the first Japanese female professional referee and got her FIFA badge in 2015.

Yoshimi Yamashita has earlier officiated in J1 League, AFC Cup and AFC Champions League. (Image: AFC)

Al Rayyan (Qatar): Japanese Yoshimi Yamashita will script history on Saturday during India vs Australia football match in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 when she becomes the first woman referee ever to officiate a match in the tournament’s history. The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed Yamashita’s appointment on Thursday. Yamashita will be supported by assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi during the Group B encounter at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. The iconic Japanese trio had earlier made histories as the first all-women referees to oversee matches in the AFC Cup (2019), AFC Champions League (2022) and J1 League (2023).

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.